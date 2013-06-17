JUN 17 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Zim ukrayina, Monday
-- Msc levina, Sunday
-- C.C.amber,Sunday
-- Cosco Istanbul, Sunday
-- Cap verde, Sunday
-- Glory river, Sunday
-- Stadt coburg, Sunday
-- Jag padma, Sunday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Avlsborg Bridge, Sunday
-- Saxonia, Saturday
-- C.C. Rossini, Saturday
-- Al Sabahia, Saturday
-- Po Yang Hu, Sunday
-- Galaxy, Monday
-- Callao Bridge, Saturday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) C.C.amber 16/06 17/06 Containers
2) Zim ukrayina 17/06 19/06 Containers
3) Msc levina 16/06 18/06 Containers
4) Cosco istanbul 16/06 17/06 Containers
5) Cap verde 16/06 17/06 Containers
6) Glory river 16/06 17/06 Cement
7) Nav Polaries 17/06 17/06 SM
8) Sapphire Express 16/06 17/06 Naph-E
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) Troitsky bridge 13/06 Fo-E
2) Genmar Consul 12/06 Mol-E
3) Argent Aster 14/06 Base Oil
4) Stadt coburg 16/06 Containers
5) Jag padma 16/06 HSD
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL