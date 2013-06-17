JUN 17 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Zim ukrayina, Monday -- Msc levina, Sunday -- C.C.amber,Sunday -- Cosco Istanbul, Sunday -- Cap verde, Sunday -- Glory river, Sunday -- Stadt coburg, Sunday -- Jag padma, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Avlsborg Bridge, Sunday -- Saxonia, Saturday -- C.C. Rossini, Saturday -- Al Sabahia, Saturday -- Po Yang Hu, Sunday -- Galaxy, Monday -- Callao Bridge, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) C.C.amber 16/06 17/06 Containers 2) Zim ukrayina 17/06 19/06 Containers 3) Msc levina 16/06 18/06 Containers 4) Cosco istanbul 16/06 17/06 Containers 5) Cap verde 16/06 17/06 Containers 6) Glory river 16/06 17/06 Cement 7) Nav Polaries 17/06 17/06 SM 8) Sapphire Express 16/06 17/06 Naph-E Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Troitsky bridge 13/06 Fo-E 2) Genmar Consul 12/06 Mol-E 3) Argent Aster 14/06 Base Oil 4) Stadt coburg 16/06 Containers 5) Jag padma 16/06 HSD NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL