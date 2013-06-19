JUN 19The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Msc Antigua, Tuesday -- Maersk dauphin, Wednesday -- Kamet, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Stadt coburg, Tuesday -- Msc Tokyo, Tuesday -- Chine express, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Darya shan 18/06 21/06 Containers 2) Troitsky bridge 17/06 20/06 Furnace oil 3) Genman Consul 18/06 19/06 Molasses 4) Zim ukrayina 17/06 19/06 Containers 5) Santa rufina 17/06 19/06 Containers 6) Msc Antigua 18/06 19/06 Containers 7) maersk dauphin 19/06 20/06 Containers 8) Kamet 19/06 19/06 Br.Bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Jag padma 16/06 HSD 2) Argent Aster 14/06 Base Oil 3) Oriental protea 17/06 MEG 4) Al majedah 16/06 Amonia 5) Maersk bering 15/06 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL