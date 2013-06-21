JUN 21The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 18 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Uni globe, Friday -- Sci Mumbai, Friday -- Osv dipti, Thursday -- Frida scan , Thursday -- Taban 1, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Troitsky bridge, Thursday -- Kamet, Thursday -- Cimbria, Thursday -- Hammonia ionium, Thursday -- Hanjin indigo, Thursday -- Vancouver, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Oriental protea 20/06 21/06 MEG 2) Mol direction 21/06 21/06 Containers 3) Jag padma 20/06 21/06 Molasses 4) Darya shan 18/06 22/06 Cement 5) Maersk hartford 20/06 21/06 Containers 6) X-press euphrates 20/06 21/06 Containers 7) Uni globe 21/06 22/06 Containers 8) Sci mumbai 21/06 23/06 Containers 9) Osv dipti 20/06 21/06 Br. Bulk 10) Frida scan 20/06 22/06 Br. Bulk 11) Taban 1 20/06 23/06 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Argent Aster 14/06 Base Oil 2) Al majedah 16/06 Amonia 3) Maersk bering 15/06 Edi.oil 4) Chemroad nova 19/06 Vam 5) Zim europa 20/06 Containers 6) Stolt virtue 21/06 Base oil+ but 7) Kenza 20/06 F.o. NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL