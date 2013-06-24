JUN 24The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Ghetty bottiglieri, Sunday -- Cs summer,Saturday -- Motilal Nehru, Sunday -- Rio bravo, Sunday -- Msc stella, Monday -- New delhi express, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Uni globe, Saturday -- Sci Mumbai,Sunday -- Frida scan,Saturday -- Taban 1, Monday -- Argent Aster -- Maersk bering -- Chemroad nova -- Zim europa -- Stolt virtue VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Darya shan 22/06 26/06 Cement 2) Al majedah 24/06 24/06 Amonia 3) Motilal nehru 23/06 25/06 Crude oil-e 4) Rio bravo 23/06 24/06 Containers 5) Msc stella 24/06 25/06 Containers 6) New delhi express 23/06 26/06 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Kenza 20/06 F.o. 2) Ghetty bottiglieri 22/06 Edi oil 3) Stolt virtue 20/06 Base oil+ but 4) Csc coral 21/06 AFS 5) Cs summer 22/06 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters