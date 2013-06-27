JUN 27The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 15
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 07
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- As carelia, Thursday
-- Maersk Atlanta, Thursday
-- Ital melodia, Thursday
-- Barge r.hugli, Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Darya shan, Wednesday
-- Dolphine ii, Wednesday
-- Sun road, Wednesday
-- Ghetty bottiglieri, Tuesday
-- Msc stella, Tuesday
-- Motilal Nehru, Tuesday
-- Buxcontact, Tuesday
-- Paul russ, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Kenza 25/06 27/06 F.o.
2) Stolt virtue 26/06 27/06 Base oil+ but
3) Barge r.hugli 27/06 27/06 Containers
4) Hammonia africum 26/06 27/06 Containers
5) As carinthia 27/06 28/06 Containers
6) As carelia 27/06 28/06 Containers
7) Maersk atlanta 27/06 28/06 Containers
8) Ital melodia 27/06 27/06 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) Csc coral 21/06 AFS
2) Cs summer 22/06 Edi.oil
3) Oriental clematis 25/06 MEG
4) Maersk honour 26/06 LPG
5) Bhairavi 25/06 Base oil
6) Sc hongkong 24/06 A.acid
7) Jawaharlal nehru 26/06 Crude oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL