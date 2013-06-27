JUN 27The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- As carelia, Thursday -- Maersk Atlanta, Thursday -- Ital melodia, Thursday -- Barge r.hugli, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Darya shan, Wednesday -- Dolphine ii, Wednesday -- Sun road, Wednesday -- Ghetty bottiglieri, Tuesday -- Msc stella, Tuesday -- Motilal Nehru, Tuesday -- Buxcontact, Tuesday -- Paul russ, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Kenza 25/06 27/06 F.o. 2) Stolt virtue 26/06 27/06 Base oil+ but 3) Barge r.hugli 27/06 27/06 Containers 4) Hammonia africum 26/06 27/06 Containers 5) As carinthia 27/06 28/06 Containers 6) As carelia 27/06 28/06 Containers 7) Maersk atlanta 27/06 28/06 Containers 8) Ital melodia 27/06 27/06 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Csc coral 21/06 AFS 2) Cs summer 22/06 Edi.oil 3) Oriental clematis 25/06 MEG 4) Maersk honour 26/06 LPG 5) Bhairavi 25/06 Base oil 6) Sc hongkong 24/06 A.acid 7) Jawaharlal nehru 26/06 Crude oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL