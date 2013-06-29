JUN 29The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 04
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Wan hai 501, Friday
-- C.c.chopin, Saturday
-- Posen, Friday
-- Citrus, Saturday
-- Cs summer, Friday
-- Osv mahananda, Friday
-- Happy dragon, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
1) Hammonia africum, Thursday
2) Maersk atlanta, Thursday
3) Jawaharlal nehru, Thursday
4) Zim jamaica, Friday
5) Mol dignity, Friday
6) Csc coral, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Wan hai 501 28/06 30/6 Containers
2) C.c.chopin 29/06 30/6 Containers
3) Posen 28/06 3096 Containers
4) Citrus 29/06 30/6 Edi.oil
5) Cs summer 28/06 29/6 Edi.oil
6) Osv mahananda 28/06 29/6 Br.culk
7) Happy dragon 28/06 29/6 Br.culk
8) Hanjin los angeles 28/06 29/6 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) Oriental clematis 25/06 Meg
2) Maersk honour 26/06 LPG
3) Argent hibiscus 26/06 A.acid
4) Bhairavi 25/06 Base oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL