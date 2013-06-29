JUN 29The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Wan hai 501, Friday -- C.c.chopin, Saturday -- Posen, Friday -- Citrus, Saturday -- Cs summer, Friday -- Osv mahananda, Friday -- Happy dragon, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- 1) Hammonia africum, Thursday 2) Maersk atlanta, Thursday 3) Jawaharlal nehru, Thursday 4) Zim jamaica, Friday 5) Mol dignity, Friday 6) Csc coral, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Wan hai 501 28/06 30/6 Containers 2) C.c.chopin 29/06 30/6 Containers 3) Posen 28/06 3096 Containers 4) Citrus 29/06 30/6 Edi.oil 5) Cs summer 28/06 29/6 Edi.oil 6) Osv mahananda 28/06 29/6 Br.culk 7) Happy dragon 28/06 29/6 Br.culk 8) Hanjin los angeles 28/06 29/6 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Oriental clematis 25/06 Meg 2) Maersk honour 26/06 LPG 3) Argent hibiscus 26/06 A.acid 4) Bhairavi 25/06 Base oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL