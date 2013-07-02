JUL 02The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailedConditions
at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 14
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 06
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Osv greatship akhila,Tuesday
-- Bunga Lucerne, Monday
-- Halit bay, Monday
-- Jag padma, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Maersk honour
-- Argent hibiscus
-- Bhairavi
-- Wan hai 501,Sunday
-- C.c.chopin, Sunday
-- Posen, Sunday
-- Citrus, Sunday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Bruno schulte 01/07 03/07 Containers
2) Northern precision 01/07 03/07 Containers
3) Kerstin s 01/06 02/07 Containers
4) Sci nhava sheva 01/07 02/07 Containers
5) Wan hai 505 01/07 02/07 Containers
6) Hanjin port Adelaide 01/07 02/07 Containers
7) Sc hongkong 28/06 03/07 Base oil
8) Osv greatship akhila 02/07 02/07 Br.culk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) Argent hibiscus 26/06 Ph.acid
2) Dong a iris 28/06 Lab
3) Noemi 29/06 Cbfs
4) Bunga lucerne 01/07 A.acid
5) Halit bay 01/07 Meg,cg
6) Jag padma 01/07 HSD
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL