JUL 02The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailedConditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 06 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Osv greatship akhila,Tuesday -- Bunga Lucerne, Monday -- Halit bay, Monday -- Jag padma, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Maersk honour -- Argent hibiscus -- Bhairavi -- Wan hai 501,Sunday -- C.c.chopin, Sunday -- Posen, Sunday -- Citrus, Sunday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Bruno schulte 01/07 03/07 Containers 2) Northern precision 01/07 03/07 Containers 3) Kerstin s 01/06 02/07 Containers 4) Sci nhava sheva 01/07 02/07 Containers 5) Wan hai 505 01/07 02/07 Containers 6) Hanjin port Adelaide 01/07 02/07 Containers 7) Sc hongkong 28/06 03/07 Base oil 8) Osv greatship akhila 02/07 02/07 Br.culk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Argent hibiscus 26/06 Ph.acid 2) Dong a iris 28/06 Lab 3) Noemi 29/06 Cbfs 4) Bunga lucerne 01/07 A.acid 5) Halit bay 01/07 Meg,cg 6) Jag padma 01/07 HSD NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL