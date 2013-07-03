JUL 03The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailedConditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 06 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Apl Iris, Wednesday -- Msc Reunion, Wednesday -- Pucon, Tuesday -- Stadt Coburg, Wednesday -- Darya Shaan, Tuesday -- Apl Iris, Wednesday -- Msc Reunion, Wednesday -- Pucon, Tuesday -- Stadt Coburg, Wednesday -- Darya Shaan, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Northern precision, Wednesday -- Kerstin s, Tuesday -- Sci nhava sheva, Tuesday -- Wan hai 505, Tuesday -- Hanjin port Adelaide, Tuesday -- Osv greatship akhila, Tuesday -- Argent hibiscus -- Bunga lucerne VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Bruno schulte 01/07 03/07 Containers 2) Sc hongkong 02/07 03/07 A.Acid Base oil 3) Apl Iris 03/07 03/07 Containers 4) Msc Reunion 03/07 04/07 Containers 5) Pucon 02/07 03/07 Containers 6) Stadt Coburg 03/07 03/07 Containers 7) Darya Shaan 02/07 06/07 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Halit bay 01/07 Meg,cg 2) Jag padma 01/07 HSD 3) Noemi 29/06 Cbfs 4) Dong a iris 28/06 Lab 5) Troitsky Bridge 02/07 Fur.Oil-E 6) Mr Kentaurus 02/07 A.acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL