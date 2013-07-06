Jul 06The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Uni globe, Friday -- Kota lagu, Friday -- Darya Shaan, Tuesday -- C.CWAGNER, Friday -- Zim Iberia, Saturday -- ACX DIAMOND, Friday -- APL SRI LANKA, Saturday -- Troitsky Bridge, Friday -- CHEMROAD JORNEY, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Jag padma, Friday -- Zim Iberia, Friday -- Northern power, Friay -- Hanjin malta, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Darya Shaan 02/07 07/07 Containers 2) Uni globe 05/07 06/07 Containers 3) Kota lagu 05/07 07/07 Containers 4) C.CWAGNER 05/07 06/07 Containers 5) Zim Iberia 06/07 06/07 Containers 6) ACX DIAMOND 05/07 06/07 Containers 7) APL SRI LANKA 06/07 07/07 Containers 8) Troitsky Bridge 05/07 08/07 Fur.Oil-E 9) CHEMROAD JORNEY 05/07 06/07 PH.ACID Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Mr kentaurus 04/07 Edi.oil 2) Noemi 29/06 Cbfs 3) GOLDEN TOP 05/07 EDI.OIL 4) Bunga Lucerne 04/07 A.acid 5) Halit bay 01/07 Meg,cg 6) Golden brilliance 04/07 Base oil 7) NAVIGB FAITH 05/07 NAP-E NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL