BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE, Monday -- NORTHERN PRECISION, Monday -- HAMMONIA PACIFICUM, Monday -- ZIM KINGSTON, Tuesday -- KOTA JELITA, Tuesday -- NCC AMAL, Tuesday -- MEHMET A, Saturday -- DARYA SHAN, Monday -- OEL TRUST, Monady -- MSC JEMIMA, Tuesday -- ERNEST HEMINGWAY, Tuesday -- AL MAJEDAH, Monday -- ZHEN YANG 29, Thursday -- BOW HARMONY, Thursday -- ASIA ASPARA, Tuesday -- CHEMROAD SEA, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Hammonia africum, Thursday -- WAN HAI 501, Saturday -- APL SHARJAH, Saturday -- C.C.PUCCINII, Saturday -- SINGAPORE, Sunday -- C.CMOLIERE, Sunday -- SWARNA KRISHNA, Saturady -- RIBE MAERSK, Sunday -- OSV G/S DIPTI, Saturday -- Al majedah 02/09 AMMONIA -- MEHMET A 04/09 MOL-E -- NCC AMAL 05/09 EDI.OIL -- ZHEN YANG 29 05/09 MEG -- BOW HARMONY 05/09 VAM -- GAZ FRATERNITY 05/09 LPG VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE 09/09 11/09 CONTAINERS 2 NORTHERN PRECISION 09/09 11/09 CONTAINERS 3 HAMMONIA PACIFICUM 09/09 11/09 CONTAINERS 4 ZIM KINGSTON 10/09 11/09 CONTAINERS 5 KOTA JELITA 10/09 10/09 CONTAINERS 6 NCC AMAL 10/09 10/09 EDIBLE OIL 7 MEHMET A 07/09 10/09 MOL (E) 8 DARYA SHAN 09/09 13/09 CEMENT 9 OEL TRUST 09/09 11/09 CONTAINERS Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 MSC JEMIMA 10/09 CONTAINERS 2 ERNEST HEMINGWAY 10/09 CONTAINERS 3 AL MAJEDAH 02/09 AMMONIA 4 ZHEN YANG 29 05/09 MEG 5 BOW HARMONY 05/09 VAM 6 ASIA ASPARA 10/09 EDIBLE OIL 7 CHEMROAD SEA 08/09 P. ACID NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M