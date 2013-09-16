The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 08 Vessels working and berthed 04 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- SANTA ROSANNA, Sunday -- MAERSK MIAMI, Sunday -- TAIPEI, Sunday -- SC SHENZHEN, Sunday -- ARABIAN ORCHID, Monday -- STENA CONQUEST, Saturday -- GAS MASTER, Monday -- ZIM YOKOHAMA, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- UNI GLOBE, Saturday -- KOTA LAGU, Sunday -- ZIM CHINA, Friday -- HANJIN LOS ANGELES, Friday -- MOL DIRECTION, Friday -- ASIA ASPARA, Saturday -- ZHEN YANG, Friday -- OSV MAHANANDA, Friday -- DARYA SHAN, Saturady VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 SANTA ROSANNA 15/09 17/09 CONTAINERS 2 MAERSK MIAMI 15/09 16/09 CONTAINERS 3 TAIPEI 15/09 16/09 CONTAINERS 4 SC SHENZHEN 15/09 17/09 A ACID Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 ARABIAN ORCHID 16/09 MEG 2 STENA CONQUEST 14/09 EDIBLE OIL 3 GAS MASTER 16/09 AMMONIA 4 ZIM YOKOHAMA 14/09 CONTAINERS NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL