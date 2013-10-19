The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- APL SHARJAH, Friday -- KOTA LAGU, Friday -- AL FARAHIDI, Friday -- MAERSK ATLANTA, Thursday -- SINGAPORE, Saturday -- FALCON VICTORY, Friday -- OEL TRUST, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- SWARNA KRISHNA, Friday -- STOLT ENDURANCE, Friday -- OSV GS AKHILA, Friday -- KOTA HANDAL, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 APL SHARJAH 18/10 19/10 CONTAINERS 2 KOTA LAGU 18/10 19/10 CONTAINERS 3 AL FARAHIDI 18/10 19/10 CONTAINERS 4 MAERSK ATLANTA 17/10 19/10 CONTAINERS 5 SINGAPORE 19/10 19/10 CONTAINERS 6 FALCON VICTORY 18/10 20/10 NAPHTHA 7 OEL TRUST 19/10 21/10 CONTAINERS Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 SC SHANGHAI 14/10 EDIBLE OIL 1 GAS MASTER 17/10 AMMONIA 3 ARGENT DAISY 17/10 BASE OIL 4 STX HERO 17/10 EDIBLE OIL 5 EUPEN 17/10 LPG NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL