BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time on Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 08 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- ZIM UKRAYINA, Monday -- PRETORIA, Monday -- BUXCONTACT, Monday -- HANJIN BALTIMORE, Monday -- WAN HAI 510, Monday -- XPRESS EUPHRATES, Tuesday -- CONCORD, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- VALERIE SCHULTE, Monday -- NEW DELHI EXPRESS, Monday -- COSCO ADEN, Monday -- RIO BRAVO, Monday -- HARSHA PREM, Monday -- REINHOLD SCHULTE, Tuesday -- OEL TRUST, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) ZIM UKRAYINA 09/12 11/12 CTRS-UL&L 2) PRETORIA 09/12 11/12 CTRS-UL&L 3) BUXCONTACT 09/12 10/12 CTRS-UL&L 4) HANJIN BALTIMORE 09/12 10/12 CTRS-UL&L 5) WAN HAI 510 09/12 10/12 CTRS-UL&L 6) XPRESS EUPHRATES 10/12 10/12 CTRS-UL&L 7) CONCORD 10/12 10/12 EDIBLE OIL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) COP JAPAN 10/12 10/12 NAPHTHA NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees