The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 06 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 CMA CGM EIFFEL 14/04 15/04 CTRS-L&UL 2 X-PRESS MAKALU 14/04 15/04 CTRS-L&UL 3 MSC FLORENTINA 14/04 15/04 CTRS-L&UL 4 ITAL MASSIMA 14/04 16/04 CTRS-L&UL 5 X-PRESS EUPHRATES 14/04 15/04 CTRS-L&UL 6 EMA VICTORY 14/04 15/04 EDIBLE OIL-UL 7 MERITIME YUAN 14/04 15/04 NAPHTHA-L 8 OSV WEYLAND TIDE 15/04 15/04 BR BULK- UL 9 DARYA MAAN 13/04 16/04 CEMENT-UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 CONTI APING 14/04 CTRS-L&UL 2 KOTA HIDAYAH 14/04 CTRS-L&UL 3 JIPR NEFTIS 14/04 PHACID- UL 4 SC LIAONING 14/04 BASE OIL- UL 5 FENG HAI 35 14/04 EDIBLE OIL- UL 6 ECE NUR K 15/04 EDIBLE OIL- UL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ))