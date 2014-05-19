The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 05 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- KOTA LAGU 17.05.2014 19.05.2014 CTRS-L&UL ELBWOLF 17.05.2014 19.05.2014 CTRS-L&UL MAERSK KIEL 18.05.2014 19.05.2014 CTRS-L&UL HAMMONIA ISTRIA 18.05.2014 19.05.2014 CTRS-L&UL RIO MADEIRA 19.05.2014 20.05.2014 CTRS-L&UL SWARN PUSHP 17.05.2014 19.05.2014 HSD-UL CSC AUSPICIOUS 17.05.2014 19.05.2014 NAP+AFS-UL GLORY RIVER 18.05.2014 21.05.2014 CEMENT-UL BANGAL ORCHID 18.05.2014 19.05.2014 MEG-UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- CMA CGM KINGFISH 18.05.2014 CTRS-L&UL APL SEATTLE 18.05.2014 CTRS-L&UL MTM MUMBAI 13.05.2014 EDIBLE OIL- UL CHEMBULK JAKARTA 16.05.2014 BASE +A ACID- UL BUNGA AZALIA 18.05.2014 EDIBLE OIL- UL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL