BRIEF-Veto Switch Gears & Cables gets order worth 190 mln rupees for supply of LED bulbs
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 03 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- TASANEE 22/05 24/05 CTRS-L&UL HYUNDAI PRESTIGE 21/05 23/05 CTRS-L&UL MSC JENNY 23/05 24/05 CTRS-L&UL MAERSK HARTFORD 22/05 23/05 CTRS-L&UL PONA 22/05 23/05 CTRS-L&UL ALRAIN 23/05 23/05 CTRS-L&UL PULA 23/05 24/05 EDIBLE OIL- UL WATER BREEZE 23/05 24/05 TOL+MAX+LAB- L APINYA NAREE 21/05 25/05 CEMENT-UL OSV KAMET 23/05 23/05 BR BULK- UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- VILLE D'AQUARIUS 22/05 CTRS-L&UL WAN HAI 507 22/05 CTRS-L&UL HANJIN TURKY 23/05 CTRS-L&UL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
** Ajanta Pharma Ltd dives as much as 14.55 pct to 1,526.65 rupees, lowest since July 4, 2016
Jan 24 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as banking shares such as HDFC Bank gained ahead of results later in the day, while sentiment got a boost on optimism ahead of the annual budget to be unveiled next week.