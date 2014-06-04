The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 04 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- VESSEL NAME BERTH DATE EXPECTED CARGO SAIL DATE ARGOS 02.06.2014 04.06.2014 CTRS-L&UL NORTHERN PRECISION 02.06.2014 05.06.2014 CTRS-L&UL ZIM USA 04.06.2014 04.06.2014 CTRS-L&UL MSC ALTAMIRA 04.06.2014 04.06.2014 CTRS-L&UL WAN HAI 505 04.06.2014 04.06.2014 CTRS-L&UL MARITIME LIRA 03.06.2014 04.06.2014 LPG-UL COMPLETED JBU ONYX 03.06.2014 04.06.2014 EDIBLE OIL- UL COMPLETED APINYA NAREE 02.06.2014 06.06.2014 CEMENT-UL AREZOO 03.06.2014 05.06.2014 CTRS-L&UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- POLARIS STARDOM 03.06.2014 ACE+ANI+A.ACID LAUREL GALAXY 03.06.2014 BUTYL ACR. MAPLE 03.06.2014 EDI. OIL OEL TRUST 03.06.2014 CTRS - UL & L NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL