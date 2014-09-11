The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 12 Vessels waiting 03 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 CIMBRIA 11/09 12/09 CTRS-L&UL 2 ROYAL BRAHMAPUTRA 11/09 11/09 CTRS-L&UL 3 ROYAL HUGLI 11/09 11/09 CTRS-L&UL 4 NEDLLOYD HUDSON 10/09 11/09 CTRS-L&UL 5 MSC GENERAL 10/09 11/09 CTRS-L&UL 6 CHINA EXPRESS 11/09 12/09 CTRS-L&UL 7 RIO BLANCO 10/09 11/09 CTRS-L&UL 8 SANMAR STANZA 11/09 12/09 AFS+NAP - UL 9 SYPRESS 11/09 12/09 BASE OIL + MDC - UL 10 ATHS EXCELSIOR 10/09 11/09 BR BULK - UL 11 SC BEIHAI 09/09 12/09 EDIBLE OIL - UL 12 BOONYA NAREE 09/09 13/09 CEMENT - UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 BERLIANE EKUATOR 08/09 READY- BPCL 2 OEL TRUST 10/09 READY- JNPCT 3 MSC ALTAMIRA 09/09 READY- APMT NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL