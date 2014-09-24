India Port Conditions:JNPT/Nhava Sheva - RTRS The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 18 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 09 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 AMBASSADOR BRIDGE 22/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL 2 HYUNDAI PRESTIGE 22/09 25/09 CTRS-L&UL 3 NEDLLOYD TASMAN 23/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL 4 WAN HAI 505 24/09 25/09 CTRS-L&UL 5 MSC ALBANY 23/09 24/09 MSC ALBANY 6 YE CHI 22/09 24/09 NAPHTHA - L 7 MELATI 7 23/09 24/09 EDIBLE OIL- UL 8 CHOWGULE 7 24/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL 9 AREZOO 21/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL

Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 KOTA JELITA 17/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL 2 KOTA NALURI 21/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL 3 X-PRESS INDUS 20/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL 4 MSC VIENNA 24/09 24/09 CTRS-L&UL 5 ATLANTIC MIRAGE 23/09 24/09 EDIBLE OIL - UL 6 ASIA GLORY 23/09 24/09 EDIBLE OIL - UL 7 JAG VIDHI 22/09 24/09 LPG- UL 8 GINGA LION 23/09 24/09 BASE OIL - UL 9 EUPEN 24/09 24/09 LPG - UL

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL