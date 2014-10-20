The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 03
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1 ZIM GENOVA 20/10 20/10 CTRS-L&UL
2 MAERSK DENVER 19/10 20/10 CTRS-L&UL
3 RIO BRAVO 19/10 20/10 CTRS-L&UL
4 BRITISH CHIVLRY 17/10 20/10 NAPHTHA - L
5 SONGA RUBY 18/10 20/10 EDIBLE OIL - UL
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1 ROYAL BRAHMAPUTRA 14/10 20/10 CTRS-L&UL
2 WAN HAI 505 20/10 20/10 CTRS-L&UL
3 STRILEN 19/10 20/10 EDIBLE OIL - UL
4 BUNGA LUCERNE 16/10 20/10 BUT ACY. - UL
5 IVY GALAXY 19/10 20/10 A ACID - UL
6 MARITIME LIRA 17/10 20/10 AFS+NAP - UL
7 OSV MAHANANDA 20/10 20/10 BR BULK - UL