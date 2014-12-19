The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 19 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 08

VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 ROYAL SUTLEJ 19/12 19/12 CTRS-L&UL 2 VILLE D'AQUARIUS 18/12 19/12 CTRS-L&UL 3 WAN HAI 508 19/12 21/12 CTRS-L&UL 4 ARTENOS 19/12 19/12 CTRS-L&UL 5 KATHARINA S 18/12 19/12 CTRS-L&UL 6 HANJIN SAN DIAGO 18/12 19/12 CTRS-L&UL 7 ACX CRYSTAL 18/12 19/12 CTRS-L&UL 8 SWARNA GODAWARI 18/12 19/12 CRUDE OIL (L) 9 MTM HOUTSON 17/12 19/12 ETHANOL - UL 10 CHOWGULE 8 17/12 19/12 CTRS - L&UL 11 EVERRICH 1 19/12 20/12 A ACID - UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 TILOS 16/12 19/12 LPG - UL 2 NORD INTELLIGENCE 14/12 21/12 NAPHTHA - L 3 BAI LU ZOU 17/12 21/12 NAPTHA-L 4 AU TAURUS 17/12 19/12 EDI. OIL-UL 5 CONTEST 18/12 21/12 EDIBLE OIL - UL 6 MELATI - 6 19/12 21/12 EDIBLE OIL - UL 7 OSV PIONEER 19/12 19/12 BR BULK - UL 8 MOL DIRECTION 19/12 19/12 CTRS - L&UL

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL