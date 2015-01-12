India Port Conditions:JNPT/Nhava Sheva - RTRS The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 02 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 SAIGON EXPRESS 01/11 01/12 CTRS-L&UL 2 APL CHICAGO 01/12 01/12 CTRS-L&UL 3 OEL DUBAI 01/11 01/12 CTRS-L&UL 4 MAERSK PITTSBURGH 01/11 01/12 CTRS-L&UL 5 PUCON 01/11 01/12 CTRS-L&UL 6 OOCL DUBAI 01/11 01/12 CTRS - L&UL 7 SWARNA SINDHU 01/11 01/12 CRUDE OIL - L 8 TORM THYRA 01/11 01/13 NAPHTHA - L 9 BOURBON LIBERTY 01/12 01/13 BR. BULK - UL 10 APINYA NAREE 01/11 01/14 CEMENT - UL 11 OEL TRUST 01/11 01/14 CTRS - L&UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1 ROYAL SUTLEJ 01/09 01/12 CTRS - L 2 OOCL ISTANBUL 01/11 01/12 CTRS - L&UL

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL