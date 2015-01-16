The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 05

VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 MAKITA 15/01 18/01 CTRS-L&UL 2 VILLE D'AQUARIUS 15/01 16/01 CTRS-L&UL 3 MSC MARTINA 15/01 16/01 CTRS-L&UL 4 VALERIE SCHULTE 16/01 16/01 CTRS-L&UL 5 CMA CGM RECINE 16/01 16/01 CTRS-L&UL 6 ACX CRYSTAL 15/01 16/01 CTRS-L&UL 7 DAI NAM 15/01 18/01 NAPHTHA - L 8 INTERPID SEAHWALK 15/01 16/01 BASE OIL - UL 9 KOTA NAZAR 15/01 17/01 CTRS - L&UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 ROYAL SUTLEJ 09/01 15/01 CTRS - L 2 ROYAL BRAHMPUTRA 14/01 15/01 CTRS - L 3 OEL TRUST 15/01 16/01 CTRS - L&UL 4 CHOWGULE 8 15/01 16/01 LPG - UL 5 DORSET 14/01 18/01 LPG - UL

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL