The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 06
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1 NORTHERN PRECISION 24/03 26/03 CTRS-L&UL
2 HYUNDAI PREMIUM 23/03 25/03 CTRS-L&UL
3 MSC ALTAMIRA 24/03 25/03 CTRS-L&UL
4 ZHU JIANG 23/03 26/03 NAPHTHA - L
5 ASIA GLORY 25/03 26/03 EDIBLE OIL - UL
6 CHEMBULK JAKARTA 23/03 24/03 VAM+BUT ACR+BUTANOL-UL
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1 ROYAL BRAHMAPUTRA 22/03 25/03 CTRS - L
2 ARTENOS 24/03 25/03 CTRS - L&UL
3 POORNA 25/03 25/03 BR BULK - UL
4 BOONYA NAREE 25/03 25/03 CEMENT - UL
5 PROVIDENCE 22/03 25/03 LPG - U
6 SWARNA KALASH 24/03 25/03 NAPHTHA - L
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL