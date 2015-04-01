The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time XXXXXday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 03 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- VESSEL NAME BERTHED ON CARGO EXPECTED COMPLETION HYUNDAI PRIVILEGE 01.04.2014 CTRS - L&UL 03.04.2015 ITMILLIONE 31.03.2015 CTRS - L&UL 02.04.2015 APL SEATTLE 31.03.2015 CTRS - L&UL 01.04.2015 AS CARINTHIA 31.03.2015 CTRS - L&UL 01.04.2015 MSC ALGHERO 01.04.2015 CTRS - L&UL 02.04.2015 EVERRICH 8 01.04.2015 LPG - UL 03.04.2015 HANOVER TRADER 30.03.2015 EDIBLE OIL - UL 01.04.2015 BOURNBORN LIBERTY 01.04.2015 BR BULK - UL 01.04.2015 BOONYA NAREE 30.03.2015 CEMENT - UL 02.04.2015 OEL TRUST 01.04.2015 CTRS - L&UL 01.04.2015 Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- GATI MAJESTIC 31.03.2015 READY - JNPCT CTRS- L 01.04.2015 LATGALE 31.03.2015 READY - BPCL NAP+AFS+HSD - UL 03.04.2015 TORM PLATTE 29.03.2015 READY - BPCL NAPHTHA - L 03.04.2015 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL