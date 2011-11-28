Nov 28 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed -----------------------

-- New Delhi express, Sunday -- Nicolai Maersk, Monday -- Hanjin Dallas, Sunday -- Cap Gabriel, Sunday -- William Strait, Sunday -- Swarna Krishna, Sunday -- Royal Emerald, Sunday -- Sci Pride, Sunday -- Captain Kattelman, Sunday

Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Sima Sadaf -- Vedika Prem VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) New Delhi express 27/11 28/11 Containers 2) Nicolai Maersk 28/11 28/11 Containers 3) Hanjin Dallas 27/11 28/11 Containers 4) Cap Gabriel 27/11 28/11 Containers 5) William Strait 27/11 28/11 Containers 6) Swarna Krishna 27/11 29/11 Crude Oil 7) Royal Emerald 27/11 29/11 Edi.Oil

Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sci Pride 27/11 Containers 2) Captain Kattelman 27/11 Containers 3) Jag Prachi 24/11 Fur.Oil(E)