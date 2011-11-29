Nov 29 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 02

Latest Vessels berthed ----------------------

-- Apl Sharjah, Tuesday -- Maule, Monday -- Emirates Marina , Monday -- Ital Massima, Monday -- Fair Player, Monday

Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- New Delhi express, Monday -- Nicolai Maersk, Sunday -- Hanjin Dallas, Sunday -- Cap Gabriel, Sunday -- William Strait, Sunday

VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Swarna Krishna 27/11 29/11 Crude Oil 2) Royal Emerald 27/11 29/11 Edi.Oil 3) Captain Kattelman 29/11 29/11 Containers 4) Sci Pride 28/11 29/11 Containers 5) Apl Sharjah 29/11 29/11 Containers 6) Maule 29/11 30/11 Containers 7) Emirates Marina 28/11 29/11 Containers 8) Ital Massima 28/11 29/11 Containers 9) Fair Player 28/11 29/11 Containers

Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Jag Prachi 24/11 Fur.Oil(E)
2) Najran 25/11 Containers