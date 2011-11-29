Nov 29 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 11
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 02
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Apl Sharjah, Tuesday
-- Maule, Monday
-- Emirates Marina , Monday
-- Ital Massima, Monday
-- Fair Player, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- New Delhi express, Monday
-- Nicolai Maersk, Sunday
-- Hanjin Dallas, Sunday
-- Cap Gabriel, Sunday
-- William Strait, Sunday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Swarna Krishna 27/11 29/11 Crude Oil
2) Royal Emerald 27/11 29/11 Edi.Oil
3) Captain Kattelman 29/11 29/11 Containers
4) Sci Pride 28/11 29/11 Containers
5) Apl Sharjah 29/11 29/11 Containers
6) Maule 29/11 30/11 Containers
7) Emirates Marina 28/11 29/11 Containers
8) Ital Massima 28/11 29/11 Containers
9) Fair Player 28/11 29/11 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Jag Prachi 24/11 Fur.Oil(E)
2) Najran 25/11 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm KernelOil;
CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene;MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers;
Comp:Completed;TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth
today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM
OIL:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
