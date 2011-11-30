Nov 30 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Captain Kattelman, Tuesday -- Felicitas Rickmers, Wednesday -- Ts Nagoya, Wednesday -- Kota Sabas, Tuesday -- Racha Bhum, Tuesday -- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday -- Conti Shanghai, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Swarna Krishna, Tuesday -- Royal Emerald, Tuesday -- Captain Kattelman , Tuesday -- Sci Pride, Tuesday -- Apl Sharjah, Tuesday -- Emirates Marina, Tuesday -- Ital Massima, Tuesday -- Fair Player, Tuesday -- Najran VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Captain Kattelman 29/11 30/11 Containers 2) Felicitas Rickmers 30/11 30/11 Containers 3) Ts Nagoya 30/11 01/12 Containers 4) Kota Sabas 29/11 01/12 Containers 5) Racha Bhum 29/11 30/11 Containers 6) Lexa Maersk 30/11 30/11 Containers 7) Maule 29/11 30/11 Containers 8) Jag Prachi 30/11 01/12 Fur.Oil(E) Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Conti Shanghai 30/11 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut AcidOil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm KernelOil;CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk)