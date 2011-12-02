Dec 02 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 03 Vessels waiting 09 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Acx Hibicus, Thursday -- Sci Mumbai, Friday -- Conti Emden, Friday -- Al Farahidi, Friday -- Mol Distinction, Thursday -- Jag Padma, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Felicitas Rickmers, Thursday -- Ts Nagoya, Thursday -- Conti Shanghai, Thursday -- Maersk Carolina, Friday -- Hanjin Ningbo, Friday -- Ym America , Thursday -- Pitaloka , Thursday -- Kota Hakim VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Darya Maan 01/12 04/12 A.Acid 2) Cape Moreton 02/12 02/12 Containers 3) As Carinthia 01/12 03/12 Containers 4) Jag Prachi 30/11 02/12 Fur.Oil(E) 5) Sci Mumbai 02/12 03/12 Containers 6) Conti Emden 02/12 02/12 Containers 7) Al Farahidi 02/12 02/12 Containers 8) Mol Distinction 01/12 02/12 Containers 9) Jag Padma 02/12 03/12 AFS Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Cooper River Bridge 29/11 Containers 2) Marie Delmas 30/11 Containers 3) Acx Hibicus 01/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut AcidOil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm KernelOil;CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk)