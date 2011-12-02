Dec 02 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 03
Vessels waiting 09
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Acx Hibicus, Thursday
-- Sci Mumbai, Friday
-- Conti Emden, Friday
-- Al Farahidi, Friday
-- Mol Distinction, Thursday
-- Jag Padma, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Felicitas Rickmers, Thursday
-- Ts Nagoya, Thursday
-- Conti Shanghai, Thursday
-- Maersk Carolina, Friday
-- Hanjin Ningbo, Friday
-- Ym America , Thursday
-- Pitaloka , Thursday
-- Kota Hakim
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Darya Maan 01/12 04/12 A.Acid
2) Cape Moreton 02/12 02/12 Containers
3) As Carinthia 01/12 03/12 Containers
4) Jag Prachi 30/11 02/12 Fur.Oil(E)
5) Sci Mumbai 02/12 03/12 Containers
6) Conti Emden 02/12 02/12 Containers
7) Al Farahidi 02/12 02/12 Containers
8) Mol Distinction 01/12 02/12 Containers
9) Jag Padma 02/12 03/12 AFS
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Cooper River Bridge 29/11 Containers
2) Marie Delmas 30/11 Containers
3) Acx Hibicus 01/12 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut
AcidOil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm
KernelOil;CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene;MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers;
Comp:Completed;TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth
today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM
OIL:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)