Jan 27 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Sci Kolkata, Friday -- Msc Mozambique, Friday -- Zim Genova, Friday -- Cape Manual, Thursday -- Al Mutanabbi, Friday -- Swarna Krishna, Thursday -- Ginga Panther, Wednesday -- Poorna, Friday -- Msc Jade, Wednesday -- Msc Jade, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Motilal Nehru, Monday -- Darya Shaan, Monday -- Ital Onore, Tuesday -- Mare Superum, Monday -- Nexoe Maersk, Monday -- Msc Barcelona, Monday -- Ital Florida, Tuesday -- Hyundai Sprinter, Monday -- Bunga Laurel, Tuesday -- Msc Roberta VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sci Kolkata 27/01 29/01 Containers 2) Msc Mozambique 27/01 27/01 Containers 3) Zim Genova 27/01 27/01 Containers 4) Cape Manual 26/01 27/01 Containers 5) Al Mutanabbi 27/01 27/01 Containers 6) Swarna Krishna 26/01 27/01 Crude Oil(E) 7) Ginga Panther 25/01 27/01 Base Oil 8) Poorna 27/01 27/01 Base Oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc Jade 25/01 Containers 2) Msc Jade 26/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL