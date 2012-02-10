Feb 10 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Valerie Schulte,Thursday -- Conti emden,Friday -- Al sabahia,Friday -- Mol distinction,Friday -- Stadt dresden,Friday -- Ocean cosmos,Thursday -- Malhari,Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Oceanic Pescadores,Thursday -- Felicitas rickmers,Friday -- Maersk Missouri,Friday -- Laust maersk,Thursday -- Apl Shenzhen,Thursday -- Captain kattelman,Friday -- As Carinthia,Friday -- Desh samman,Friday -- Global iris,Saturday -- Darya Maan,Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Captain kattelman 8/02 10/02 Containers 2) As Carinthia 8/02 10/02 Containers 3) Desh samman 8/02 10/02 Crude oil(e) 4) Global iris 9/02 11/02 Edi.oil 5) Darya Maan 7/02 10/02 Cement 6) Valerie schulte 9/02 10/02 Containers 7) Conti emden 10/02 10/02 Containers 8) Al sabahia 10/02 10/02 Containers 9) Mol distinction 10/02 10/02 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sci new delhi 8/02 Containers 2) Stadt dresden 10/02 Containers 3) Ocean cosmos 9/02 Naph.(e) 4) Malhari 9/02 Lub.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL