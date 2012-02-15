Feb 15The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Msc carouge, Tuesday -- Nedlloyd Asia, Tuesday -- Apl Sharajah, Wednesday -- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday -- Pitaloka, Tuesday -- Bengal Orchid, Tuesday -- Msc carouge, Tuesday -- Csl Ride, Tuesday -- Uru Bhum, Tuesday -- Msc carouge, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Mare atlanticum, Monday -- Nicoline maersk, Monday -- Maersk kimi, Monday -- Cap graham, Monday -- Ocean cosmos, Monday -- Malhari, Monday -- Fujisan maru, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima sadaf 13/02 15/02 Containers 2) Msc carouge 14/02 15/02 Containers 3) Msc carouge 14/02 15/02 Containers 4) Nedlloyd Asia 14/02 15/02 Containers 5) Apl Sharajah 15/02 15/02 Containers 6) Lexa Maersk 15/02 15/02 Containers 7) Pitaloka 14/02 15/02 Containers 8) Bengal Orchid 14/02 15/02 Containers 9) Yaran 12/02 15/02 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc carouge 14/02 Containers 2) Csl Ride 14/02 Containers 3) Uru Bhum 14/02 Containers 4) Msc carouge 15/02 HSD NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL