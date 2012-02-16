Feb 16The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 02
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Bow Lima, Thursday
-- Msc carouge, Thursday
-- Ts Nagoya, Wednesday
-- Cimbria, Wednesday
-- Maersk Wisconsin, Wednesday
-- Apl Zircon, Thursday
-- Pratibha Warna, Wednesday
-- Bengal Orchid, Tuesday
-- Osv Sci Ratna, Thursday
-- Darya Maan, Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Sima sadaf, Wednesday
-- Msc carouge, Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd Asia, Wednesday
-- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday
-- Pitaloka, Wednesday
-- Bengal Orchid , Wednesday
-- Apl Sharajah, Wednesday
-- Yaran, Wednesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Uru Bhum 16/02 17/02 Containers
2) Csl Ride 15/02 16/02 Containers
3) Ts Nagoya 15/02 16/02 Containers
4) Cimbria 15/02 17/02 Containers
5) Maersk Wisconsin 15/02 16/02 Containers
6) Apl Zircon 16/02 16/02 Containers
7) Pratibha Warna 15/02 17/02 HSD
8) Bengal Orchid 14/02 16/02 Meg+Sm
9) Osv Sci Ratna 16/02 16/02 Br.Bulk
10)Darya Maan 16/02 16/02 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Bow Lima 16/02 A.Acid
2) Msc carouge 16/02 Edi.Oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
