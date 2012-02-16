Feb 16The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Bow Lima, Thursday -- Msc carouge, Thursday -- Ts Nagoya, Wednesday -- Cimbria, Wednesday -- Maersk Wisconsin, Wednesday -- Apl Zircon, Thursday -- Pratibha Warna, Wednesday -- Bengal Orchid, Tuesday -- Osv Sci Ratna, Thursday -- Darya Maan, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Sima sadaf, Wednesday -- Msc carouge, Wednesday -- Msc carouge, Wednesday -- Nedlloyd Asia, Wednesday -- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday -- Pitaloka, Wednesday -- Bengal Orchid , Wednesday -- Apl Sharajah, Wednesday -- Yaran, Wednesday -- Msc carouge -- Msc carouge VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Uru Bhum 16/02 17/02 Containers 2) Csl Ride 15/02 16/02 Containers 3) Ts Nagoya 15/02 16/02 Containers 4) Cimbria 15/02 17/02 Containers 5) Maersk Wisconsin 15/02 16/02 Containers 6) Apl Zircon 16/02 16/02 Containers 7) Pratibha Warna 15/02 17/02 HSD 8) Bengal Orchid 14/02 16/02 Meg+Sm 9) Osv Sci Ratna 16/02 16/02 Br.Bulk 10)Darya Maan 16/02 16/02 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bow Lima 16/02 A.Acid 2) Msc carouge 16/02 Edi.Oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)