Feb 18The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday Summary Total vessels 06 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting nil Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Nadir, Saturday -- Msc Colmbia, Friday -- Cma Cgm Chopin, Friday -- Acx Rafflesia, Friday -- Oriental Fressia, Friday -- Feng Hai 10, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Uru Bhum, Friday -- Csl Ride, Thursday -- Ts Nagoya, Thursday -- Cimbria, Friday -- Maersk Wisconsin, Thursday -- Apl Zircon, Thursday -- Pratibha Warna, Friday -- Bengal Orchid, Thursday -- Osv Sci Ratna, Thursday -- Darya Maan, Thursday -- Bow Lima -- Msc carouge VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Nadir 18/02 18/02 Containers 2) Msc Colmbia 17/02 18/02 Containers 3) Cma Cgm Chopin 17/02 18/02 Containers 4) Acx Rafflesia 17/02 18/02 Containers 5) Oriental Fressia 17/02 18/02 B.Acr 6) Feng Hai 10 17/02 19/02 Edi.Oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- --------nil------------- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)