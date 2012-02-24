Feb 24The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Northern Reliance, Friday -- Sci Chennai, Thursday -- As Carinthia, Thursday -- Thorswave, Thursday -- Irenes Reliance, Thursday -- Cap Norte, Thursday -- Osv Greatship Aditi, Friday -- Elisabeth, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Captain kattalmann, Thursday -- Felicitus rickmers, Thursday -- Ts toky , Thursday -- As carinthia , Thursday -- Maersk utha, Wednesday -- Apl ruby, Wednesday -- Carpathia, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bow eagle 22/02 24/02 Meg 2) Pertiwi 23/02 27/02 Lub.Oil 3) Northern Reliance 24/02 25/02 Containers 4) Sci Chennai 23/02 24/02 Containers 5) As Carinthia 23/02 24/02 Containers 6) Thorswave 24/02 24/02 Containers 7) Irenes Reliance 23/02 24/02 Containers 8) Cap Norte 23/02 25/02 Containers 9) Osv Greatship Aditi 24/02 27/02 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Atlantia 22/02 Edi.Oil 2) Elisabeth 24/02 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL