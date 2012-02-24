Feb 24The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 11
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 02
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Northern Reliance, Friday
-- Sci Chennai, Thursday
-- As Carinthia, Thursday
-- Thorswave, Thursday
-- Irenes Reliance, Thursday
-- Cap Norte, Thursday
-- Osv Greatship Aditi, Friday
-- Elisabeth, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Captain kattalmann, Thursday
-- Felicitus rickmers, Thursday
-- Ts toky , Thursday
-- As carinthia , Thursday
-- Maersk utha, Wednesday
-- Apl ruby, Wednesday
-- Carpathia, Wednesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Bow eagle 22/02 24/02 Meg
2) Pertiwi 23/02 27/02 Lub.Oil
3) Northern Reliance 24/02 25/02 Containers
4) Sci Chennai 23/02 24/02 Containers
5) As Carinthia 23/02 24/02 Containers
6) Thorswave 24/02 24/02 Containers
7) Irenes Reliance 23/02 24/02 Containers
8) Cap Norte 23/02 25/02 Containers
9) Osv Greatship Aditi 24/02 27/02 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Atlantia 22/02 Edi.Oil
2) Elisabeth 24/02 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL