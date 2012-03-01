Mar 01The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 10
Vessels working and berthed 7
Vessels waiting 3
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Sima sadaf,Monday
-- Cooper river bridge,Tuesday
-- Cimbria,Thursday
-- Apl topaz,Thursday
-- Acx diamond,Thursday
-- Pratibha warna,Thursday
-- Maersk wyoming,Thursday
-- Rasim akar,Tuesday
-- Fujisan maru,Wednesday
-- Csl ride,Monday
-- Ts Nagoya,Tuesday
-- Cape maho,Thursday
-- Cyprus galaxy,Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Dubai Express,Monday
-- Hyundai Sprinter,Monday
-- Nysted Maersk,Monday
-- Maersk Kampala,Monday
-- Hanjin Elizabeth,Monday
-- Cap Varde,Monday
-- St.Gabrie,Monday l
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Sima sadaf 27/02 02/03 Containers
2) Cooper river bridge 28/02 01/03 Containers
3) Cimbria 01/03 01/03 Containers
4) Apl topaz 01/03 01/03 Containers
5) Acx diamond 01/03 02/03 Containers
6) Pratibha warna 01/03 02/03 Hsd
7) Maersk wyoming 01/03 01/03 Containers
8) Rasim akar 28/02 02/03 Edible oil
9) Fujisan maru 29/02 02/03 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Csl ride 27/02 Containers
2) Ts Nagoya 28/02 Containers
3) Cape maho 01/03 Containers
4) Cyprus galaxy 28/02 Sm,but.acr
