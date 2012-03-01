Mar 01The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 3 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Sima sadaf,Monday -- Cooper river bridge,Tuesday -- Cimbria,Thursday -- Apl topaz,Thursday -- Acx diamond,Thursday -- Pratibha warna,Thursday -- Maersk wyoming,Thursday -- Rasim akar,Tuesday -- Fujisan maru,Wednesday -- Csl ride,Monday -- Ts Nagoya,Tuesday -- Cape maho,Thursday -- Cyprus galaxy,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Dubai Express,Monday -- Hyundai Sprinter,Monday -- Nysted Maersk,Monday -- Maersk Kampala,Monday -- Hanjin Elizabeth,Monday -- Cap Varde,Monday -- St.Gabrie,Monday l VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima sadaf 27/02 02/03 Containers 2) Cooper river bridge 28/02 01/03 Containers 3) Cimbria 01/03 01/03 Containers 4) Apl topaz 01/03 01/03 Containers 5) Acx diamond 01/03 02/03 Containers 6) Pratibha warna 01/03 02/03 Hsd 7) Maersk wyoming 01/03 01/03 Containers 8) Rasim akar 28/02 02/03 Edible oil 9) Fujisan maru 29/02 02/03 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Csl ride 27/02 Containers 2) Ts Nagoya 28/02 Containers 3) Cape maho 01/03 Containers 4) Cyprus galaxy 28/02 Sm,but.acr NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL