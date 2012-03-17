March 17- The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 3 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Tom aslaug,Thursday -- Darya maan,Thursday -- Sci mumbai,Thursday -- Kota sabas,Wednesday -- Apl colombia,Friday -- Maersk kolkata,Saturday -- Msc jade,Saturday -- Csl ride,Friday -- Cma cgm Verdi,Saturday -- Tessa,Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Belgian express,Friday -- Moreshwar,Friday -- Ts Nagoya,Friday -- Zim atlantic,Friday -- Hanjin san diego,Friday -- Mol distinction,Friday -- Stolt zulu,Friday -- Conti asia,Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Tom aslaug 15/03 18/03 Mol(export) 2) Darya maan 15/03 17/03 Cement 3) Sci mumbai 15/03 17/03 Containers 4) Kota sabas 14/03 18/03 Containers 5) Apl colombia 16/03 17/03 Containers 6) Maersk kolkata 17/03 18/03 Containers 7) Msc jade 17/03 17/03 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Csl ride 16/03 Containers 2) Cma cgm verdi 17/03 Containers 3) Tessa 17/03 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL