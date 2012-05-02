May 2 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 8 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Sima sadaf Tuesday -- Hyundai advance,Tuesday -- Dubai express,Tuesday -- Nedlloyd europa,Tuesday -- Msc maureen Tuesday -- Maersk wolgast Wednesday -- Emma victory,Sunday -- Tug star,barge vision,Tuesday -- Ts Nagoya,Monday -- Apl sokhna,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Kota sabas,Monday -- Er canberra,Monday -- Jakarta tower,Monday -- Stadt rostock,Monday -- Tabea,Monday -- Jag padma,Monday -- Gt star Tuesday -- Fujisan maru Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima sadaf 1/05 2/05 Containers 2) Hyundai advance 1/05 3/05 Containers 3) Dubai express 1/05 3/05 Containers 4) Nedlloyd europa 1/05 2/05 Containers 5) Msc maureen 1/05 2/05 Containers 6) Maersk wolgast 2/05 3/05 Containers 7) Emma victory 29/04 3/05 Mol(e) 8) Tug star,barge vision 1/05 2/05 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Annina schulte 22/04 Containers 2) Agios dimitrios 23/04 Containers 3) Cimbria 25/04 Containers 4) White sea 26/04 Containers 5) Ts nagoya 30/04 Containers 6) Apl sokhna 1/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL