May 2 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 14
Vessels working and berthed 8
Vessels waiting 6
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Sima sadaf Tuesday
-- Hyundai advance,Tuesday
-- Dubai express,Tuesday
-- Nedlloyd europa,Tuesday
-- Msc maureen Tuesday
-- Maersk wolgast Wednesday
-- Emma victory,Sunday
-- Tug star,barge vision,Tuesday
-- Ts Nagoya,Monday
-- Apl sokhna,Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Kota sabas,Monday
-- Er canberra,Monday
-- Jakarta tower,Monday
-- Stadt rostock,Monday
-- Tabea,Monday
-- Jag padma,Monday
-- Gt star Tuesday
-- Fujisan maru Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Sima sadaf 1/05 2/05 Containers
2) Hyundai advance 1/05 3/05 Containers
3) Dubai express 1/05 3/05 Containers
4) Nedlloyd europa 1/05 2/05 Containers
5) Msc maureen 1/05 2/05 Containers
6) Maersk wolgast 2/05 3/05 Containers
7) Emma victory 29/04 3/05 Mol(e)
8) Tug star,barge vision 1/05 2/05 Br.bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Annina schulte 22/04 Containers
2) Agios dimitrios 23/04 Containers
3) Cimbria 25/04 Containers
4) White sea 26/04 Containers
5) Ts nagoya 30/04 Containers
6) Apl sokhna 1/05 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL