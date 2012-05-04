May 4 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 18 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 9 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Annina Schulte,Thursday -- Cimbria,Thursday -- Apl doha,Friday -- Zim pacific,Friday -- Hanjin elizabeth,Friday -- Csav la ligua,Friday -- Bung begonia,Thursday -- Hyundai highway,Tuesday -- Apl chile,Tuesday -- Mark twain,Monday -- Acx marguerite,Thursday -- Flaendra,Thursday -- Sc shenzhene,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Sima sadaf,Tuesday -- Hyundai advance,Tuesday -- Dubai express,Tuesday -- Nedlloyd europa,Tuesday -- Msc maureen,Tuesday -- Maersk wolgast,Wednesday -- Tug star,barge vision,Tuesday -- Emma victory,Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Emma victory 1/05 3/05 Mol(e) 2) Annina schulte 3/05 4/05 Containers 3) Cimbria 3/05 5/05 Containers 4) Apl doha 4/05 5/05 Containers 5) Zim pacific 4/05 5/05 Containers 6) Hanjin elizabeth 4/04 5/05 Containers 7) Csav la ligua 4/05 5/05 Containers 8) Bung begonia 3/04 4/05 Mol(e) 9) Osv poorna 4/04 4/05 Mol(e) Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Agios dimitrios 23/04 Containers 2) White sea 26/04 Containers 3) Ts nagoya 30/04 Containers 4) Hyundai highway 1/05 Containers 5) Apl chile 1/05 Containers 6) Mark twain 30/04 Containers 7) Acx marguerite 3/05 Containers 8) Flaendra 3/05 Lpg 9) Sc shenzhene 1/05 A.acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL