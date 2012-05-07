May 7 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 14
Vessels working and berthed 9
Vessels waiting 5
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- White sea,Sunday
-- Agios dimitrios,Saturday
-- Belgica,Monday
-- Oocl san francisco,Monday
-- Wan hai 509,Monday
-- Valerie,Monday
-- Tor govy bridge,Monday
-- Atlantik glory,Sunday
-- Gold express,Saturday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Moreshwar,Saturday
-- Ts nagoya,Saturday
-- Cimbria,Saturday
-- Apl doha,Saturday
-- Zim pacific,Saturday
-- Maersk kolkata,Saturday
-- Acx marguerite,Saturday
-- Flaendra tenacity,Saturday
-- Sc shenzhene,Saturday
-- Darya maan,Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) White sea 6/05 8/05 Containers
2) Agios dimitrios 5/05 7/05 Containers
3) Belgica 7/05 8/05 Containers
4) Oocl san francisco 7/05 8/05 Containers
5) Wan hai 509 7/05 8/05 Containers
6) Valerie 7/05 8/05 Containers
7) Tor govy bridge 7/05 8/05 Afs,nap
8) Atlantik glory 6/05 7/05 Lab(e)
9) Darya maan 4/05 7/05 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Er perth 4/05 Containers
2) Hyundai highway 1/05 Containers
3) Apl chile 1/05 Containers
4) Mark twain 30/04 Containers
5) Gold express 5/05 Naph.(e)
