May 7 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 5 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- White sea,Sunday -- Agios dimitrios,Saturday -- Belgica,Monday -- Oocl san francisco,Monday -- Wan hai 509,Monday -- Valerie,Monday -- Tor govy bridge,Monday -- Atlantik glory,Sunday -- Gold express,Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Moreshwar,Saturday -- Ts nagoya,Saturday -- Cimbria,Saturday -- Apl doha,Saturday -- Zim pacific,Saturday -- Maersk kolkata,Saturday -- Acx marguerite,Saturday -- Flaendra tenacity,Saturday -- Sc shenzhene,Saturday -- Darya maan,Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) White sea 6/05 8/05 Containers 2) Agios dimitrios 5/05 7/05 Containers 3) Belgica 7/05 8/05 Containers 4) Oocl san francisco 7/05 8/05 Containers 5) Wan hai 509 7/05 8/05 Containers 6) Valerie 7/05 8/05 Containers 7) Tor govy bridge 7/05 8/05 Afs,nap 8) Atlantik glory 6/05 7/05 Lab(e) 9) Darya maan 4/05 7/05 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Er perth 4/05 Containers 2) Hyundai highway 1/05 Containers 3) Apl chile 1/05 Containers 4) Mark twain 30/04 Containers 5) Gold express 5/05 Naph.(e) NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL