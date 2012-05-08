May 8 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 5 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Er perth,Saturday -- Apl sokhna,Monday -- Ym ningbo,Monday -- Bow peace,Monday -- Captain kattelmann,Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Agios dimitrios,Monday -- Belgica,Tuesday -- Oocl san francisco,Tuesday -- Valerie,Tuesday -- Atlantik glory,Monday -- Darya maan,Monday -- White sea,Tuesday -- Wan hai 509,Tuesday -- Tor govy bridge,Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) White sea 6/05 8/05 Containers 2) Wan hai 509 7/05 8/05 Containers 3) Tor govy bridge 7/05 8/05 Afs,nap 4) Er perth 5/05 9/05 Containers 5) Apl sokhna 7/05 8/05 Containers 6) Ym ningbo 7/05 8/05 Containers 7) Bow peace 7/05 8/05 Afs,nap Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hyundai highway 1/05 Containers 2) Apl chile 1/05 Containers 3) Mark twain 30/04 Containers 4) Captain kattelmann 7/05 Containers 5) Gold express 5/05 Naph.(e) NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL