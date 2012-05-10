May 10 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Apl chile,Wednesday -- Maersk Kentucky,Thursday -- Apl alexandrite,Thursday -- Apl sharjah,Thursday -- Bengal orchid,Thursday -- Osv greatship aditi,Wednesday -- As carinthia,Wednesday -- Cma cgm amber,Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Er perth,Wednesday -- Hyundai highway,Thursday -- Nedlloyd asia,Wednesday -- Laura maersk,Thursday -- Msc vanessa,Wednesday -- Chembulk jakarta,Thursday -- Captain kattelmann,Thursday -- E.r.sydney,Thursday -- Gold express,Thursday -- Fujisan maru,Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Captain kattelmann 8/05 10/05 Containers 2) E.r.sydney 9/05 10/05 Containers 3) Gold express 8/05 10/05 Nap(e) 4) Fujisan maru 8/05 12/05 Cement 5) Apl chile 9/05 11/05 Containers 6) Maersk kentucky 10/05 10/05 Containers 7) Apl alexandrite 10/05 10/05 Containers 8) Apl sharjah 10/05 10/05 Containers 9) Bengal orchid 10/05 11/05 Meg,sm,cg 10) Osv greatship aditi 9/05 10/05 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Mark twain 30/04 Containers 2) Santa cruz 6/05 Containers 3) As carinthia 9/05 Containers 4) Cma cgm amber 6/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL