May 18 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 20 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 9 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Barge r.hugli, Thursday -- Mol dedication, Thursday -- Al abdali, Friday -- Vedika prem, Friday -- Chem.singapore, Friday -- Osv akhila, Friday -- Fujisan maru, Thursday -- Msc sena, Thursday -- Thorswave, Thursday -- Ikaruga, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Ts Tokyo, Wednesday -- Cimbria, Wednesday -- Sima sadaf, Wednesday -- X-press Makalu, Thursday -- Maersk Carolina, Thursday -- Apl topaz,Thursday -- Jpo tucana, Thursday -- Jag prachi, Wednesday -- Chemroute sky, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Cimbria 16/05 18/05 Containers 2) Sima sadaf 16/05 18/05 Containers 3) X-press makalu 17/05 18/05 Containers 4) Maersk carolina 17/05 18/05 Containers 5) Barge r.hugli 17/05 18/05 Containers 6) Mol dedication 17/05 18/05 Containers 7) Al abdali 18/05 19/05 Containers 8) Vedika prem 18/05 19/05 Hsd 9) Chem.singapore 18/05 18/05 Lab(e) 10) Osv akhila 18/05 18/05 Br.bulk 11) Fujisan maru 17/05 20/05 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc lana 15/04 Containers 2) Amsterdam bridge 12/05 Containers 3) Hyundai sprinter 15/05 Containers 4) New delhi express 13/05 Containers 5) Cap norte 9/05 Containers 6) Northern diplomat 4/05 Containers 7) Msc sena 17/05 Containers 8) Thorswave 17/05 Containers 9) Ikaruga 17/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL