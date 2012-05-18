May 18 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 20
Vessels working and berthed 11
Vessels waiting 9
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Barge r.hugli, Thursday
-- Mol dedication, Thursday
-- Al abdali, Friday
-- Vedika prem, Friday
-- Chem.singapore, Friday
-- Osv akhila, Friday
-- Fujisan maru, Thursday
-- Msc sena, Thursday
-- Thorswave, Thursday
-- Ikaruga, Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Ts Tokyo, Wednesday
-- Cimbria, Wednesday
-- Sima sadaf, Wednesday
-- X-press Makalu, Thursday
-- Maersk Carolina, Thursday
-- Apl topaz,Thursday
-- Jpo tucana, Thursday
-- Jag prachi, Wednesday
-- Chemroute sky, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Cimbria 16/05 18/05 Containers
2) Sima sadaf 16/05 18/05 Containers
3) X-press makalu 17/05 18/05 Containers
4) Maersk carolina 17/05 18/05 Containers
5) Barge r.hugli 17/05 18/05 Containers
6) Mol dedication 17/05 18/05 Containers
7) Al abdali 18/05 19/05 Containers
8) Vedika prem 18/05 19/05 Hsd
9) Chem.singapore 18/05 18/05 Lab(e)
10) Osv akhila 18/05 18/05 Br.bulk
11) Fujisan maru 17/05 20/05 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Msc lana 15/04 Containers
2) Amsterdam bridge 12/05 Containers
3) Hyundai sprinter 15/05 Containers
4) New delhi express 13/05 Containers
5) Cap norte 9/05 Containers
6) Northern diplomat 4/05 Containers
7) Msc sena 17/05 Containers
8) Thorswave 17/05 Containers
9) Ikaruga 17/05 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL