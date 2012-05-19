May 19 --The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday.
Summary Total vessels 14
Vessels working and berthed 6
Vessels waiting 8
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
--AMSTERDAM BRIDGE, Wednesday
--ER PERTH, Thursday
--IKARUGA, Wednesday
--SL WAHINGTON, Thursday
--OSV MAHANANDA, Thursday
--FUJISAN MARU, Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Barge r.hugli, Wednesday
-- Mol dedication, Wednesday
-- Al abdali, Thursday
-- Vedika prem, Thursday
-- Chem.singapore, Wednesday
--Osv akhila, Wednesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) AMSTERDAM BRIDGE 18/05 20/05 Containers
2) ER PERTH 19/05 20/05 Containers
3) IKARUGA 18/05 19/05 Containers
4) SL WAHINGTON 19/05 20/05 Containers
5) OSV MAHANANDA 19/05 19/05 BR.BULK
6) FUJISAN MARU 17/05 20/05 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Msc lana 15/04 Containers
2) Hyundai sprinter 15/05 Containers
3) New delhi express 13/05 Containers
4) OOCL JAKARTA 9/05 Containers
5) Northern diplomat 4/05 Containers
6) Msc sena 17/05 Containers
7) MAERSK HONOUR 17/05 LPG
8) BOW FERTILITY 17/05 EDI.OIL
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL