May 21 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 6 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Hyundai sprinter,Sunday -- New delhi express,Sunday -- Sattha bhum,Sunday -- Cap norte,Sunday -- Purbasari,Monday -- Chun xing,Sunday -- Captain kattelman,Saturday -- Ts Nagoya,Saturday -- Maersk kimi,Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- AMSTERDAM BRIDGE,Sunday -- ER PERTH,Sunday -- IKARUGA,Saturday -- SL WAHINGTON,Sunday -- OSV MAHANANDA,Saturday -- FUJISAN MARU,Sunday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hyundai sprinter 20/05 21/05 Containers 2) New delhi express 20/05 21/05 Containers 3) Sattha bhum 20/05 21/05 Containers 4) Cap norte 20/05 21/05 Containers 5) Purbasari 21/05 21/05 Sm 6) Chun xing 20/05 21/05 Edi.oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc lana 15/04 Containers 2) Msc sena 17/05 Containers 3) Northern diplomat 4/05 Containers 4) Captain kattelman 19/05 Containers 5) Ts nagoya 19/05 Containers 6) Maersk kimi 20/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL