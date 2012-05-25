May 25 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
ditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
mary Total vessels 14
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 4
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Hansa india, Thursday
-- Hs chopin, Friday
-- Hanjin san diego, Friday
-- Mol distinction, Thursday
-- Osv kewek lynx, Friday
-- Fujisan maru, Thursday
-- Cooper river bridge, Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- As Carinthia, Wednsesday
-- Captain kattelman, Tuesday
-- Ts nagoya, Wednsesday
-- Joyful fortune, Tuesday
-- Maersk wisconsin, Thursday
-- E.r.sydney, Thursday
-- Apl chicago, Thursday
-- Luna maersk, Wednsesday
-- Hellen, Thursday
-- Au leo, Wednsesday
-- Osv lewek mallard, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) As carinthia 23/05 24/05 Containers
2) Joyful fortune 22/05 25/05 Br.bulk
3) E.r.sydney 24/05 24/05 Containers
4) Au leo 23/05 25/05 Edi.oil
5) Hansa india 24/05 26/05 Containers
6) Hs chopin 25/05 26/05 Containers
7) Hanjin san diego 25/05 25/05 Containers
8) Mol distinction 24/05 25/05 Containers
9) Osv kewek lynx 25/05 25/05 Br.bulk
10) Fujisan maru 24/05 27/05 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Hyundai progress 21/05 Containers
2) Saigon express 21/05 Containers
3) Er canberra 23/05 Containers
4) Cooper river bridge 24/05 Containers
