May 25 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed ditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. mary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Hansa india, Thursday -- Hs chopin, Friday -- Hanjin san diego, Friday -- Mol distinction, Thursday -- Osv kewek lynx, Friday -- Fujisan maru, Thursday -- Cooper river bridge, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- As Carinthia, Wednsesday -- Captain kattelman, Tuesday -- Ts nagoya, Wednsesday -- Joyful fortune, Tuesday -- Maersk wisconsin, Thursday -- E.r.sydney, Thursday -- Apl chicago, Thursday -- Luna maersk, Wednsesday -- Hellen, Thursday -- Au leo, Wednsesday -- Osv lewek mallard, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) As carinthia 23/05 24/05 Containers 2) Joyful fortune 22/05 25/05 Br.bulk 3) E.r.sydney 24/05 24/05 Containers 4) Au leo 23/05 25/05 Edi.oil 5) Hansa india 24/05 26/05 Containers 6) Hs chopin 25/05 26/05 Containers 7) Hanjin san diego 25/05 25/05 Containers 8) Mol distinction 24/05 25/05 Containers 9) Osv kewek lynx 25/05 25/05 Br.bulk 10) Fujisan maru 24/05 27/05 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hyundai progress 21/05 Containers 2) Saigon express 21/05 Containers 3) Er canberra 23/05 Containers 4) Cooper river bridge 24/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL