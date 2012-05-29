GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
May 29 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Cooper river bridge, Monday -- Sci pride, Tuesday -- Apl chicago, Tuesday -- Msc michaela, Tuesday -- Hansa constitution, Monday -- Wan hai 502, Monday -- Pramesti, Monday -- Osv emerald, Monday -- Sima sadaf, Tuesday -- Anke, Monday -- Msc Michaela, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Saigon express, Sunday -- Hyundai progress, Saturday -- Jakarta tower, Monday -- Maersk kiel, Sunday -- Racha bhum, Sunday -- Tamina, Sunday -- Eagle columbus, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Eagle columbus 28/05 29/05 Cbfs 2) Cooper river bridge 28/05 30/05 Containers 3) Sci pride 29/05 30/05 Containers 4) Apl chicago 29/05 39/05 Containers 5) Msc michaela 29/05 29/05 Containers 6) Hansa constitution 28/05 29/05 Containers 7) Wan hai 502 28/05 29/05 Containers 8) Pramesti 28/05 29/05 A.acid 9) Osv emerald 28/05 29/05 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Wan hai 507 25/05 Containers 2) Sima sadaf 29/05 Containers 3) Anke 28/05 Containers 4) Msc michaela 29/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE, June 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)