May 29 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Cooper river bridge, Monday -- Sci pride, Tuesday -- Apl chicago, Tuesday -- Msc michaela, Tuesday -- Hansa constitution, Monday -- Wan hai 502, Monday -- Pramesti, Monday -- Osv emerald, Monday -- Sima sadaf, Tuesday -- Anke, Monday -- Msc Michaela, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Saigon express, Sunday -- Hyundai progress, Saturday -- Jakarta tower, Monday -- Maersk kiel, Sunday -- Racha bhum, Sunday -- Tamina, Sunday -- Eagle columbus, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Eagle columbus 28/05 29/05 Cbfs 2) Cooper river bridge 28/05 30/05 Containers 3) Sci pride 29/05 30/05 Containers 4) Apl chicago 29/05 39/05 Containers 5) Msc michaela 29/05 29/05 Containers 6) Hansa constitution 28/05 29/05 Containers 7) Wan hai 502 28/05 29/05 Containers 8) Pramesti 28/05 29/05 A.acid 9) Osv emerald 28/05 29/05 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Wan hai 507 25/05 Containers 2) Sima sadaf 29/05 Containers 3) Anke 28/05 Containers 4) Msc michaela 29/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL