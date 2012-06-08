Jun 8 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
ary Total vessels 10
els working and berthed 7
Vessels waiting 3
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- As Carinthia, Wednesday
-- Barge r.hugli, Friday
-- Kaethe rickmers, Thursday
-- Zim china, Thursday
-- Hanjin monaco, Friday
-- Asir, Friday
-- Bow fuji, Thursday
-- Acx rafflesia, Friday
-- Alphine moment, Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Ratna urvi, Monday
-- Sc dalian, Sunday
-- Ital mattina, Tuesday
-- Captain kattelman, Monday
-- Apl sokhna, Monday
-- Cap verde, Tuesday
-- Wan hai 509, Tuesd
-- Emirates ganges, Tuesday
-- Darya shaan, Monday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) As carinthia 6/06 8/06 Containers
2) Barge r.hugli 8/06 8/06 Containers
3) Kaethe rickmers 7/06 9/06 Containers
4) Zim china 7/06 8/06 Containers
5) Hanjin monaco 8/06 8/06 Containers
6) Asir 8/06 8/06 Containers
7) Bow fuji 7/06 9/06 Meg
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Hansa africa 1/06 Containers
2) Acx rafflesia 8/06 Containers
3) Alphine moment 5/06 Afs,naph
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL