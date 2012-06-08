Jun 8 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. ary Total vessels 10 els working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 3 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- As Carinthia, Wednesday -- Barge r.hugli, Friday -- Kaethe rickmers, Thursday -- Zim china, Thursday -- Hanjin monaco, Friday -- Asir, Friday -- Bow fuji, Thursday -- Acx rafflesia, Friday -- Alphine moment, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Ratna urvi, Monday -- Sc dalian, Sunday -- Ital mattina, Tuesday -- Captain kattelman, Monday -- Apl sokhna, Monday -- Cap verde, Tuesday -- Wan hai 509, Tuesd -- Emirates ganges, Tuesday -- Darya shaan, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) As carinthia 6/06 8/06 Containers 2) Barge r.hugli 8/06 8/06 Containers 3) Kaethe rickmers 7/06 9/06 Containers 4) Zim china 7/06 8/06 Containers 5) Hanjin monaco 8/06 8/06 Containers 6) Asir 8/06 8/06 Containers 7) Bow fuji 7/06 9/06 Meg Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hansa africa 1/06 Containers 2) Acx rafflesia 8/06 Containers 3) Alphine moment 5/06 Afs,naph NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL