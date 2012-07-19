Jul 19 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- HYUNDAI ADVANCE, Wednesday -- HONOUR, Thursday -- MAERSK GEORGE, Friday -- NYK PAULA, Friday -- HANJIN ELIZABETH, Friday -- DL ACE, Thursday -- DONG-A CALYPSO, Thursday -- HIGHBURY PARK, Thursday -- CS CHRISTINE, Wednesday -- MSC AYALA, Wednesday -- TS JAKARTA, Thursday -- SIMA SADAF, Wednesday -- CIMBRIA, Thursday -- ER PUSAN, Thursday -- KOTA HAKIM, Monday -- ARENDAL, Thursday -- JUSTICE EXPRESS, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- MAERSK KIMI, Monday -- STADT ROSTOCK , Monday -- RIO BLANCO, Monday -- SWARNA GANGA, Monday -- CHEM LYRA, Monday -- EMERALD, Monday -- CONCORD, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) KOTA LAGU 17/07 19/07 Containers 2) HONOUR 16/07 19/07 Containers 3) ANNA 1 16/07 19/07 Containers 4) E R SYDNEY 19/07 20/07 Containers 5) MAERSK UTHA 18/07 19/07 Containers 6) RIO CARDIFF 19/07 20/07 Containers 7) OCEAN SPEING 18/07 19/07 Containers 8) ANGEL NO.1 18/07 19/07 MEG 9) CS CHRISTINE 17/07 --- Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) MSC AYALA 15/07 Containers 2) TS JAKARTA 15/07 Containers 3) SIMA SADAF 15/07 Containers 4) CIMBRIA 18/07 Containers 5) ER PUSAN 18/07 Containers 6) KOTA HAKIM 17/07 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL