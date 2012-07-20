Jul 20 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- NEW DELHI EXPRESS, Thursday -- HYUNDAI COMMODORE, Friday -- ZIM PACIFIC, Friday -- NORTHERN DEDICATION, Thursday -- HANJIN MALTA, Friday -- BENGAL ORCHID, Thursday -- OSV EMERALD, Friday -- YARAN, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- KOTA LAGU, Thursday -- HONOUR, Thursday -- ANNA 1, Thursday -- MAERSK UTHA, Thursday -- RIO CARDIFF, Thursday -- ANGEL NO.1, Thursday -- CS CHRISTINE, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) NEW DELHI EXPRESS 19/07 21/07 Containers 2) HYUNDAI COMMODORE 20/07 21/07 Containers 3) E R SYDNEY 19/07 20/07 Containers 4) ZIM PACIFIC 20/07 20/07 Containers 5) NORTHERN DEDICATION 19/07 20/07 Containers 6) HANJIN MALTA 20/07 20/07 Containers 7) OCEAN SPEING 18/07 20/07 Naphtha(e) 8) BENGAL ORCHID 19/07 20/07 MEG 9) OSV EMERALD 20/07 20/07 BR.Bulk 10)YARAN 19/07 ---- Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) STX PAGASITIKOS 15/07 Containers 2) MSC LANA 18/07 Containers 3) C.KATTELMAN 18/07 Containers 4) WHITE SEA 18/07 Containers 5) SANTA BELINA 19/07 Containers 6) SELENDANG SARI 07/07 AFS NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL